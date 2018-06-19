हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

IAF seeks application for Commissioned Officers; apply online on afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting applications for the post of Commissioned Officers in flying and ground duties. The openings in the IAF are for both technical and non-technical streams. Applications have been sought on afcat.cdac.in from both men and women who wish to be a part of the defence force.

Online registrations for the posts are open from June 16, 2018 to July 15, 2018.

For Air Force Common Admission Test, applications have been sought for flying, technical, administration, logistics, accounts and education stream. Online tests will be conducted for aspirants for AFCAT entry.

Apart from this, aspirants can also apply online for vacancies in meteorology stream and NCC special entry. The NCC special entry is for flying branch and Air Wing C certificate is mandatory for the same.

Age criteria:

Flying branch: 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2019 – aspirants born between July 2, 1995 and July 1, 1999.

Ground duty (Technical/Non-technical branches): 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2019 – aspirants born between July 2, 1993 and July 1, 1999.

Pay scale:

For flying officer rank, pay will vary between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

Flight cadets will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100 per month during the period of training.

In addition to the salary, there will be several allowances depending on the nature of duty and place of posting.

Besides, Air Force officers are entitled to furnished accommodation, comprehensive medical cover for self and dependents, canteen, officer’s mess, loans at subsidised rate and LTC.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAF openingsIAFIAF commissioned officerAir Force

