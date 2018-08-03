IAF Su-30MKI Flankers, RAAF F/A 18 F Super Hornets mesmerise in biggest flypast in Exercise Pitch Black’s history

DARWIN (AUSTRALIA): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday participated in the biggest flypast in Exercise Pitch Black’s history.

The IAF 4xSu-30MKI (Flankers) teamed up with Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF's) 4xF-18F (Super Hornets) to mesmerise viewers on Mindil Beach, Darwin, during a 90-minute air display.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF wrote, “A flypast featuring Indian, Australian & Military aircraft of other participating air forces, mesmerized the audience at Mindil Beach, Darwin, 02 Aug 18. The IAF 4xSu-30MKI (Flankers) teamed up with RAAF 4xF-18F (Super Hornets), for the show.”

The RAAF also posted a mesmerising 360-degree video footage of the flight.

The 90-minute air display featured 16 different aircraft types from Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States, said Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) 'Noddy' Sawade, Director Airshow.

“A rare event was the four Indian Sukhoi Su-30s and four F/A-18F Super Hornets which flew in formation for the first time, and the United States Marine Corps Ospreys also put on a spectacular handling display right in front of the crowd,” said the RAAF.

For the first time ever, Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) fast-jets flew together over Australian soil at Exercise Pitch Black 2018 on Thursday. Before taking the maiden flight together, members of the Indian and Australian contingents trained alongside to build a cohesive combat team.

Tweeting a video of the exercise, the IAF wrote, “#ExPitchBlack18 : During the FIT week, RAAF & IAF trained together to build a cohesive combat team. Air to Air Refueling offers Rapid Response, Larger Ranges & Enhanced Loiter Time. Glimpses of AAR from Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) - RAAF's KC30A to IAF's SU-30MKI.”

Operation Pitch Black, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds, is till August 17. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in the Operation Pitch Black in Australia.

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.