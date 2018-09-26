IAF successfully test fires ASTRA air-to-air missile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauds efforts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday successfully test-fired ASTRA, the indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM).

The Missile was fired from Su-30 aircraft from Air Force Station in Kalaikunda, a statement released by the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

"The missile successfully engaged a maneuvering target with high precision meeting the mission objectives," the statement said.

Stating the series of trials held for ASTRA, the statement said, "Astra is the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than twenty developmental trials."

"In the series of trials held to date, Astra has been launched in the complete Su-30 flight envelope. The flight test assumes significance as it was part of the series of final pre-induction trials."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the efforts of Indian Air Force and said that India has attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.

Sitharaman also praised the efforts by DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission.