हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pitch Black

IAF team at Pitch Black greets nation on its 72nd Independence Day

The IAF has been invited for the first time to participate in Exercise Pitch Black conducted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

IAF team at Pitch Black greets nation on its 72nd Independence Day
Twitter photo/@IAF_MCC

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) team at Pitch Black greeted the nation on Wednesday, on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, IAF said, "#IndependenceDayIndia: Let's salute the Martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today."

"The Team IAF at Pitch Black wishes all Indians a very Happy Independence Day 2018, from Darwin, Australia. Jai Hind!!!" the tweet added.

The IAF has been invited for the first time to participate in Exercise Pitch Black - a biennial multi-national large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). This exercise, which is being conducted in Australia's Darwin, is scheduled from July 24 to August 18, 2018.

Indian Air Force is undertaking simulated air combat exercises in a controlled environment and mutual exchange of best practices towards enhancing IAF operational capability, said a press note released by PIB.

The participating Indian contingent in this three-week exercise consists of 145 air-warriors, with 4x Su-30 MKI, 1x C-130, 1x C-17, Garud Commandos and observers with diverse specialisations.

Tags:
Pitch BlackIAFRAAFIndependence Day

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close