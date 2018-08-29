हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

IAF's Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Telangana after technical snag

The helicopter was on a routine training sortie when it developed the snag. 

IAF&#039;s Chetak helicopter makes emergency landing in Telangana after technical snag

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a village in Siddipet in Telangana after it developed a technical snag. The helicopter was on a routine training sortie when it developed the snag. 

The IAF helicopter took off from Hakimpet base of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Earlier in July this year, a Chetak Helicopter of the Indian Navy also developed a technical snag while it was on a routine sortie. The Navy helicopter had to make a precautionary landing at a beach near Alappuzha.

There were no casualties due to the emergency landing. The Navy helicopter also did not suffer any damages.

