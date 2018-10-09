हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF

IAF's 'Garud' unit bags 6 gallantry awards for anti-terror operation in Kashmir

The unit also received the prestigious Air Force Chief's citation.

IAF&#039;s &#039;Garud&#039; unit bags 6 gallantry awards for anti-terror operation in Kashmir
Old image of Garud commandos

Hindon: A unit of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) elite Garud Commando Force on Monday bagged six gallantry awards for its anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Formed in February 2017, unit number 617 received one Ashok Chakra, three Shaurya Chakras and two Vayu Sena medals for the successful operations until now.

The unit also received the prestigious Air Force Chief's citation while its Commanding Officer (CO) Squadron Leader Rajiv Chauhan was honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal.

The Garud is an elite force like the Para Special Forces of the Army and the Marcos of the Navy.

Last year, the unit eliminated eight terrorists and lost three of its men in two different operations, Chauhan said in his interaction with reporters here.

Describing the two major operations in the Valley, Chauhan, who has been the CO of his team since its inception, said his unit gunned down two terrorists on October 11 last year.

A month later on November 18, his team eliminated six terrorists. However, he also lost one of this team members Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala in the operation.

''Owing to his (Nirala) knowledge of weapons, I had given him an LMG (light Machines Gun) for operations. Due to his great ability of firepower, we were able to pin down six militants,'' Chauhan said.

President Ram Nath Kovind awarded Ashoka chakra posthumously to his wife Sushma and wife Malti Devi during the Republic Day Parade.

"I am lucky to command this decorated unit,'' said Chauhan, adding that his unit was raring to go back to the Valley. 

Tags:
IAFGarud UnitGallantry awardsAnti-terror operationJammu and KashmirIAF 86th anniversary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close