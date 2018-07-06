हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath

IAF's helicopters deployed to rescue stranded Amarnath pilgrims

The use of IAF helicopters were as per the direction given by Governor NN Vohra to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

IAF&#039;s helicopters deployed to rescue stranded Amarnath pilgrims
File photo

New Delhi: Three Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters were deployed on Friday to rescue stranded Amarnath pilgrims.

The pilgrims were taken from Panjtarni to Baltal as the choppers made several sorties to bring them to safety. The use of IAF helicopters were as per the direction given by Governor NN Vohra to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, according to news agency ANI.

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Pahalgam route earlier the day. On Wednesday, the yatra was suspended on this and Baltal route due to landslides.

While the Baltal route remains shut for now, it may be opened provided the weather becomes conducive. According to police officials, three pilgrims have died and four others have been injured in a landslide-related incident on Tuesday which has made authorities even more cautious. The overall death toll in the pilgrimage to the 3880-metre high shrine has reached 12.

Tags:
AmarnathAmarnath YatraIndian Air ForceIAFNN Vohra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close