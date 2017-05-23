close
IAF's Sukhoi-30 fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing; search operations underway

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing after losing radio and radar contact. Search operations are on. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 19:10
File photo of Sukhoi-30

Tezpur: A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) has gone missing after losing radio and radar contact. Search operations are on.

The IAF fighter jet went missing after taking off from Assam's Tezpur.

Reportedly, Su-30 aircraft was on a routine training mission.

It lost radar 60 Km North of Tezpur, according to IAF sources, news agency ANI reported.

The search operations for the missing plane are on.

 

