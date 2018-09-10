हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAS lovebirds at Taj

IAS lovebirds Aamir and Tina Dabi visit Taj Mahal – See pics

Photographs of famous IAS couple Aamir-ul-Shafi and Tina Dabi, the famous IAS couple, have once gone viral on social media. The social media is now abuzz with photographs on their recent visit to Taj Mahal in Agra.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/dabi_tina

The pictures were shared on Instagram by Tina Dabi. Along with the photographs, she wrote, “Twinning with hubby at the magnificent monument of eternal love”. They got photographs clicked with the Taj Mahal in the background.

Tina Dabi wore a light blue shirt with denims during the visit to Taj Mahal while Aamir chose a formal attire.

The couple also made a visit to Fatehpur Sikri. While Tina Dabi wore a red top, Aamir went casual with a pair of jeans and a tee shirt.

Tina and Aamir, who met in 2015 at the department of personnel and training office in the national capital, got married at a private ceremony in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018. The wedding ceremony was held at Pahalgam Club in the J&K town near Anantnag.

Aamir hails from a village near Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir while Tina is a Delhiite.

A mobile video, reportedly shot at the wedding, had shown Khan dressed in a traditional golden sherwani while Tina was in a red lehenga. Notably, there had been several instances when people had targeted the couple over their relationship.

The engagement of the couple was termed as love jihad. The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had reportedly written a letter to Tina's parents saying that while they were proud of the UPSC topper's achievements, it was ‘painful’ that she chose to marry a Muslim. Responding to the attacks, Tina had shared a message on her Facebook page with hashtag 'Free Love'.

IAS lovebirds at Taj, Taj Mahal, Tina Dabi, Aamir-ul-Shafi

