IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir get married in Pahalgam: Check pics and video

The famous IAS couple, Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan and Tina Dabi, finally tied the knots at a ceremony held in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Their love story has been much talked about since May 2015, when they met at the department of personnel and training office in the national capital. Khan and Tina were UPSC toppers of their batch of 2015.

According to reports, the couple got married at Pahalgam Club in Pahalgam on Saturday. While Khan hails for a village in nearby Anantnag, Tina is a Delhiite, currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre. She reportedly arrived at the beautiful tourist destination in Kashmir on Friday evening.

Several pictures of the ceremony went viral on social media:

A mobile video, reportedly shot at the wedding, shows Khan dressed in a traditional golden sherwani while Tina is in a red lehenga. Notably, there had been several instances when people had targeted the couple over their relationship.

The engagement of the couple was termed as love jihad. The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had reportedly written a letter to Tina's parents saying that while they were proud of the UPSC topper's achievements, it was ‘painful’ that she chose to marry a Muslim. Responding to the attacks, Tina had shared a message on her Facebook page with hashtag 'Free Love'.

According to the couple, it was love at first sight for them. She had said, “"We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight)"