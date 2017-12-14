हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
IAS officer goes missing in Delhi, cops get no clue from CCTV

The police scanned CCTV footage but could not get any clue from it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 09:55 AM IST
An IAS officer in Delhi has gone missing after he went for a morning walk from his residence in Dwarka in Delhi. An official in the Indian civil account services, Jitendra Kumar Jha, left his residence in Shivali Apartment in sector 9 of Dwarka on Monday morning and has not returned yet.

Following this, his wife called up her in-laws, who stay in Supaul in Bihar, who went in a state of shock.

The police scanned CCTV footage but could not get any clue from it, reported Prabhat Khabar.

According to Jha’s wife, he had been disturbed for the past few days but never shared the reason for the same. He was earlier posted in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and then in the Human Resources Development Ministry.

The relatives of the IAS officer are suspecting foulplay.

Jha got married in 2006 and has a son and a daughter.

