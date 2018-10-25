IB admits its officers were outside Alok Verma's home, claims they were not snooping

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Thursday accepted that four of its officials were deployed near CBI Director Alok Verma's residence for a routine surveillance of sensitive areas.

Sources in the IB told Zee News, “The four officers were entrusted with the responsibility of collecting intelligence on situations that may affect, inter alia, public order and internal security.”

“Among other things, it's units are routinely deployed on a regular basis in sensitive areas. At times, this is done in association with the local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and at other times, a surprise element is also built in. This also enables LEAs to respond immediately to developing situations.

“Since such officials are on routine duties, they carry their identity cards. This is unlike surveillance, which is done covertly, without any visible appurtenances,” the source added.

Explaining Thursday morning's event, where four men were caught outside Verma's home, IB said, “One such unit, in early hours of today, halted on Janpath, where there was an unusual collection of people.

“This was with a view to check the reason why people had collected at the location. This is a high security zone where several protectees reside. Unfortunately, their presence was projected otherwise.”

Four men were found outside the premised of Verma's official residence on Janpath road on Thursday.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma denied that the police had detained four men and was questioning them.

A late-night order on Tuesday from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were at loggerheads, on leave.

Besides sending Verma and Asthana on leave, the government also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.

The CBI director moved the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the government's decision after which it agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

Opposition Congress alleged