हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

I&B Ministry decides to revise advertisement rates for print media

The decision has come into effect from Tuesday and will be valid for a period of three years.

I&amp;B Ministry decides to revise advertisement rates for print media

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken a decision to revise the advertisement rates for print media by announcing a hike of 25 per cent over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (erstwhile DAVP). 

The decision has come into effect from Tuesday and will be valid for a period of three years.

The last such revision had taken place in 2013 when an increase of 19 per cent had been announced over and above the rates of 2010. 

This decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee constituted by I&B Ministry which took into account several factors, including the increase in the price of newsprint, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates. 

The decision will be of great benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.

Tags:
Ministry of Information and BroadcastingI&B ministryadvertisement rates

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close