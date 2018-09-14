हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment: 7000 vacancies announced in 19 Banks; Know state-wise openings

The preliminary exam will be held on these dates:

Image courtesy: Pixabay

IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday announced the CWE CLERKS-VIII notification for recruitment to clerical posts in participating banks. The exam is tentatively scheduled in the months of December and January.

The preliminary exam will be held on December 8, 9, 15, and 16.

“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 & January 2019,” said the official notice.

There are over 7,260 vacant posts in 19 banks across the country.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Vacancy Details in States

Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts

Assam: 94 posts

Bihar: 178 posts

Chandigarh: 37 posts

Chhattisgarh: 89 posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts

Daman & Diu: 1 posts

Delhi: 362 posts

Goa: 48 posts

Gujarat: 533 posts

Haryana: 146 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts

Jharkhand: 59 posts

Karnataka: 618 posts

Kerala: 291 posts

Lakshadweep: 1 post

Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts

Maharashtra: 772 posts

Manipur: 8 posts

Meghalaya: 6 posts

Mizoram: 2 posts

Nagaland: 4 posts

Odisha: 191 posts

Puducherry: 22 posts

Punjab: 405 posts

Rajasthan: 268 posts

Sikkim: 10 posts

Tamil Nadu: 792 posts

Telangana: 162 posts

Tripura: 18 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts

Uttarakhand: 97 posts

West Bengal: 195 posts

Interested candidates need to apply for the examination from September 18. The last date to apply is October 10.

IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment: Important Dates

Online Application begins: September 18

Online Application ends: October 10, 2018

Payment of application fee begins: September 18

Last date to pay application fees: October 10, 2018

Download of Pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

Conduct of Pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of Prelim exam call letter: November 2018

Preliminary Exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

IBPSIBPS Clerkibps clerk 2018ibps clerk 2018 notificationBank jobsibps bank vacancies

