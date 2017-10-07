close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ibps.in - IBPS RRB Result 2017 declared; CRP RRB VI Officers Scale I

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Result of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 08:32
ibps.in - IBPS RRB Result 2017 declared; CRP RRB VI Officers Scale I

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Result of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on official website www.ibps.in

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I 2017 Prelims Exam Results

- Open the official website

- Click on the link - Result status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I.

- Enter Registration No / Roll No

- Athen enter Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

- Enter the Captcha image

- Your Result will be displayed.

Preliminary Examination (Officer Scale I and Office Assistants) were held on 09.09.2017, 10.09.2017, 16.09.2017, 17.09.2017, 23.09.2017 and 24.09.2017

Those who clear the IBPS RRB Prelims would be eligible to appear for IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains Examination 2017.

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: 05.11.2017

Main Examination Officer Scale I: 05.11.2017 Main Examination Office Assistants: 12.11.2017

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs).

TAGS

www.ibps.inIBPS RRB Officer Scale I 2017 Prelims Exam ResultsInstitute of Banking Personnel SelectionIBPSCWE RRB VI Recruitment of Officers Scale I Result

From Zee News

US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother for a year
World

US: 60-year-old lived with dead bodies of mother, brother f...

Naxalites use kids to fight in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand: UN report
India

Naxalites use kids to fight in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand: UN...

Not clerics, only govt can declare &#039;jehad&#039;, &#039;fatwa&#039;: Pak minister
Asia

Not clerics, only govt can declare 'jehad',...

Kashmir: 70-year-old man stoned to death over allegations of braid chopping
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir: 70-year-old man stoned to death over allegations o...

China has not violated Doklam disengagement pact: MEA
India

China has not violated Doklam disengagement pact: MEA

Donald Trump to send top officials to Pakistan with tough message on terrorism
World

Donald Trump to send top officials to Pakistan with tough m...

South African traditional healer gets life for beheading of Indian-origin woman
India

South African traditional healer gets life for beheading of...

Honeypreet Insan paid Rs 1.25 cr to incite violence post Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s conviction
Haryana

Honeypreet Insan paid Rs 1.25 cr to incite violence post De...

Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 dead in C. America
World

Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 de...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Roll over Bob Dylan, it’s time to raise a toast to Ishiguro’s Nobel

DNA Edit: Welcome, transparency

‘Managing’ the Dragon

Delhi deserves a fair balance

DNA Edit: Peace & Quiet, Please