ibps.in - IBPS RRB Result 2017 declared; CRP RRB VI Officers Scale I

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the Result of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on official website www.ibps.in

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I 2017 Prelims Exam Results

- Open the official website

- Click on the link - Result status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I.

- Enter Registration No / Roll No

- Athen enter Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

- Enter the Captcha image

- Your Result will be displayed.

Preliminary Examination (Officer Scale I and Office Assistants) were held on 09.09.2017, 10.09.2017, 16.09.2017, 17.09.2017, 23.09.2017 and 24.09.2017

Those who clear the IBPS RRB Prelims would be eligible to appear for IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains Examination 2017.

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: 05.11.2017

Main Examination Officer Scale I: 05.11.2017 Main Examination Office Assistants: 12.11.2017

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs).