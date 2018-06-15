हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IBPS RRB 2018 recruitment announced at ibps.in: Preliminary exams between August and October

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the common recruitment process for recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in various Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates interested in applying need to visit the official website ibps.in. 

According to an official notification, the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VII) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by IBPS tentatively between August and October 2018. 

The next stage of interviews will be held in November 2018. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2018.

Interested candidates, who fulfil the various eligibility criterion, need to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs-VII) online.

There'll be two exams for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) – preliminary exam and mains. 

“Candidates who apply for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs. For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority,” said IBPS

Candidates applying for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III will appear for a single online test. Those who qualify in the test will be called for the common interview process.

