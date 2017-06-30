IBPS RRB VI 2017 official recruitment notification to be released in July

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will hold the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs VI) for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) between September and November 2017.

Candidates are requested not to pay heed to a viral message on social media which says that the IBPS has released exam dates for more than 1,000 posts.

As per the information in their annual calendar released in January, the IBPS will release the RRB exam notification for over 1000 posts in July.

IBPS RRB 2017: Here's the schedule of RRBs – CWE RRB-VI (Officers) and CWE RRB-VI (Office Assistants) exam

Preliminary Examination (Officer Scale I and Office Assistants): 09.09.2017, 10.09.2017, 16.09.2017, 17.09.2017, 23.09.2017 and 24.09.2017

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: 05.11.2017

Main Examination Officer Scale I: 05.11.2017 Main Examination Office Assistants: 12.11.2017

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs).