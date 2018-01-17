ICAI CA CPT 2017 results to be declared at 8 pm. Check results on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

The results of the ICAI CA CPT 2017 is slated to be released at 8 pm on Wednesday. The results will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI).

A message on the official website of ICAI said: "Result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 17th January 2018 around 8:00pm".

The Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was conducted in December 2017 while the final examination of Chartered Accountancy (CA) was held in November 2017.

All students expecting their results can do the same on the official website of ICAI regularly.

As many as 1,28,853 students had appeared for the CA final examination while 63,035 students took the CPT.

The CA examination was conducted at 346 centres while the CPT was held at 327 centres.

All aspirants need to secure a minimum of 55 per cent marks to make it to the merit list of CA final examination. Besides, they are also supposed to score at least 40 per cent marks in all four papers.

Here’s how you can check ICAI CA CPT 2017 results:

- The results can be checked on three websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

- An aspirant will need to log in to the website using his/her user ID and password.

- The result can also be obtained directly on the email id.

- To get the result directly in email, one needs to register ID on www.icaiexams.icai.org.

- The results can also be obtained through SMS.

- To get the result directly through SMS. For CA results, one needs to type CAFNL <space> 6-digit roll number in message box and send it to 58888.

- For CPT results, aspirants need to type CACPT <space> 6-digit roll number in message box and send it to 58888.