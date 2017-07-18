ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared today - How to check Institute of Chartered Accounts of India Chartered Accountants final and Common Proficiency Test results

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam results 2017 on Tuesday.

ICAI CA CPT Results 2017 will be released on official website icaiexam.icai.org

Around 1,32,007 students had appeared in the CA Final May 2017 exam, while 93,262 students appeared for CPT Exam in June 2017.

Here is how to check:-

- Log on to ICAI website

- Click on the link for the result of the exam

- Log in with your registration number or PIN number and your roll number

- The result will be displayed on the screen

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.