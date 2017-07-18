close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ICAI CA final, CPT result 2017 likely to be declared today; check icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India is likely to announce the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test exam results 2017 on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 10:10
ICAI CA final, CPT result 2017 likely to be declared today; check icaiexam.icai.org
Representional Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam results 2017 on Tuesday.

ICAI CA CPT Results 2017 will be released on official website icaiexam.icai.org

Around 1,32,007 students had appeared in the CA Final May 2017 exam, while 93,262 students appeared for CPT Exam in June 2017.

Here is how to check:-

- Log on to ICAI website

- Click on the link for the result of the exam

- Log in with your registration number or PIN number and your roll number

- The result will be displayed on the screen

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest. 

TAGS

ICAICA final resultsCPT exams 2017 resultsChartered AccountantsCommon Proficiency Test resultsicaiexam.icai.orgICAI CA CPT Result 2017Institute of Chartered Accounts of India

From Zee News

Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&amp;B ministry, Narendra Tomar given Urban Development after Venkaiah Naidu quits
India

Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&B ministry, Na...

Army foils infiltration bid in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora; two terrorists killed, 2-3 believed to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Bandipora; tw...

Delhi University takes new initiatives to prevent ragging, ensure women safety - Check how to file complaint
DelhiEducation

Delhi University takes new initiatives to prevent ragging,...

Uttarakhand

Rain alert in Uttarakhand, heavy downpour in next 24 hours...

Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&amp;K&#039;s Uri sector in cold blood
India

Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&K...

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to support NDA&#039;s candidate M Venkaiah Naidu
India

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to supp...

Parliament&#039;s Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely as Opposition set to corner Govt over lynching incidents, farmers&#039; plight
India

Parliament's Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely a...

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainted Tejashwi Yadav Yadav to quit?
Bihar

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainte...

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small steps to giant leaps
Space

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving