CA Final result 2018

ICAI to announce CA Final, CA CPT 2018 result on July 20 at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) is likely to announce results for Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on July 20 on it's official websites caiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Interested candidates can view the results on these websites or via email and SMS.

Here's how to check CA Final and CA CPT results online:

Step 1. Visit one of the following websites:
 caiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Step 2. Next, log in to with the help of your registration and roll number.

Step 3. Click on the relevant link: Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test

Candidates are requested to take a printout of the result and save it. 

Here's how to check CA Final and CA CPT results via SMS:

Candidates can also view their results via SMS.

Final Examination (Old Course) Result 2018 
Type CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)
CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (XXXXXX six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) and send to 58888 

Foundation Examination result 2018
Type CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate) and send to 58888 

Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result 2018
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) and send to 58888 

The ICAI had conducted the CA CPT 2018 examination in June 2018 while the CA Final Exam 2018 conducted in May 2018.

