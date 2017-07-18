close
The Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam results 2017 were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 13:09
icaiexam.icai.org - ICAI CA Final, CPT Results 2017 announced

New Delhi: The Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam results 2017 were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) on Tuesday.

Candidates can access their ICAI CA CPT Result 2017 on official website icaiexam.icai.org

Around 1,32,007 students had appeared in the CA Final May 2017 exam, while 93,262 students appeared for CPT Exam in June 2017.

Here is how to check:-

- Log on to ICAI website

- Click on the link for the result of the exam

- Log in with your registration number or PIN number and your roll number

- The result will be displayed on the screen

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

