Indian Council of Agricultural Research

ICAR AIEEA 2018: Last date to update educational qualification on 3 July; details on icar.org.in, aieea.net

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will not declare the results of the candidates appearing for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 if they fail to update their educational qualification by July 3, 2018. However, the order is only for those candidates who opted for 'Appearing Candidate in Qualifying Exam' as 'Yes'. 

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will not declare the results of the candidates appearing for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 if they fail to update their educational qualification by July 3, 2018. However, the order is only for those candidates who opted for 'Appearing Candidate in Qualifying Exam' as 'Yes'. The details of how to update the qualification can be accessed on icar.org.in, aieea.net.

The notification on the official site aieea.net reads: "Educational Qualification details page now open for update only for those candidates who opted Appearing Candidate in Qualifying Exam as Yes. Last date 03 July 2018, failing which your AIEEA result will not be declared."

The AIEEA 2018 online entrance exams was held on 22 June for postgraduate and PhD courses. The AIEEA 2018 online entrance exams for undergraduate courses was conducted on 23 June. The online registration for the exams was done from May 18to June 3.

The last date for raising objections to questions of AIEEA-UG,PG and Ph.D. Examination 2018 was June 30.

The ICAR AIEEA result will be available in terms of overall merit-rank and category rank obtained by the candidates qualified for counseling. The rank of candidates who do not qualify in AIEEA UG 2018 will not be declared.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It has been able to foster a countrywide arrangement with the AUs to set aside 15% of their seats for Bachelor degree programmes to be admitted through ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination so as to reduce academic inbreeding, increase mobility among students, encourage national integration and infuse merit and uniform examination standards leading to improved overall quality of higher agricultural education. 

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15% of the University seats (except RLB CAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RP CAU Pusa, Bihar where 100% seats will be filledup) every year. 
National Talent Scholarship (NTS) of Rs.2000/- per month is awarded based on the AIEEA-UG examination to all those candidates who take admission outside their state of domicile. Further, not more than 40% candidates from any one state are admitted in any agricultural university/subject.

