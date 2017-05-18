close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Big victory for India, ICJ orders Pakistan to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence - WATCH LIVE

The Indian legal team represented by Deepak Mittal had demanded immediate annulment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 15:51
ICJ pronouncing verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence - WATCH LIVE

The Hague: The International Court of Justice, Thursday, is pronouncing its verdict on India's plea seeking revocation of the death sentence awarded by a Pakistan military court to alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

The order is being announced by ICJ president Ronny Abraham in a public sitting, 10 days after India approached the UN's top court for "provisional measure" of protection -- an interim relief -- in the Jadhav case.

The circumstances of Kulbhushan Jadhav's arrest remains disputed, said the ICJ judge. 

He added that India should have been granted consular access as per Vienna convention.

In a public hearing on Monday, India accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and pronouncing him guilty of espionage in a "farcical trial".

The Indian legal team represented by Deepak Mittal, who heads the Pakistan division of External Affairs Ministry, demanded immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence amid fears that he may be executed even before the world court pronounced its decision.

Pakistan had, however, rejected the Indian argument on the ground that New Delhi had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the ICJ and that the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

Watch the verdict LIVE:

Jadhav was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistan military court in April, a year after he was arrested on espionage charges.

Islamabad has rejected 16 Indian requests for consular access to the former Indian Navy officer, held at an unknown prison in Pakistan.

TAGS

‪‪Kulbhushan Jadhav‬‪International Court of Justice‬‪India‬‬Harish SalvePakistanpakistan kulbhushan jadhavICJindia kulbhushan jadhavkulbhushan jadhav newsHagueVienna Conventionindia pakistan icj

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura
India

Congress-sponsored shutdown disrupts life in Tripura

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The &#039;bad boy&#039; elephant in West Bengal&#039;s Jaldapara
Environment

Death penalty for Bnaya Ganesh? - The 'bad boy' e...

49 killed during Syria clashes
WorldAsia

49 killed during Syria clashes

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last wish says it all
India

Anil Madhav Dave was an exceptional personality, his last w...

Pall of gloom descends at Anil Madhav Dave&#039;s home in MP; 2-day state mourning
Madhya Pradesh

Pall of gloom descends at Anil Madhav Dave's home in M...

Let Kejriwal step into box, says Delhi HC; terms Jethmalani&#039;s remarks scandalous
Delhi

Let Kejriwal step into box, says Delhi HC; terms Jethmalani...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video