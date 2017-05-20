ICJ verdict 'big achievement' of Modi govt, Cong to blame for 'Kashmir problem': Shah

Chandigarh: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday termed the CJI verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the Hague as “a very big achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government” and blamed the previous Congress-led dispensation for the “Kashmir problem”.

Shah welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order, which stayed the execution of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, and said that it is "a very big achievement" for the government.

Responding to Congress allegation that the NDA government failed to control the situation in Kashmir, Shah said, "What else Congress can say. Kashmir problem emerged because of Congress."

He expressed confidence that the Modi-led NDA government would soon be able to control the present situation of unrest in the Valley.

Concerned over the "disturbed" situation in the Valley, the Congress had formulated a policy-planning group for Jammu and Kashmir on April 19, to take forward the peace initiative in the state.

The policy-planning group is chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and includes former Home Minister P Chidambaram and CWC members Karan Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides the J-K Congress in charge Ambika Soni.

The Congress has been critical of the Centre as well as the PDP-BJP coalition government over the handling of the situation in J-K since July last year.

Asked about Kashmiri students indulging in stone pelting at the security personnel, Shah said such situations had emerged in the past as well.

"Kashmir faced such situations several times since 1989 (since onset of militancy in the state). It is not for the first time that such a situation had erupted and these situations were controlled.

“Whenever security agencies adopted a tough stand, such situations arose. I am confident that this situation will soon be controlled," PTI quoted Shah as saying while addressing the media here on Saturday.

Praising the three-year old regime of Modi government at the Centre, he said the NDA government has worked for the upliftment of poor, downtrodden, labourers and farmers.

He said the present government at the Centre has taken a bold step like demonetisation to contain spread of black money to a large extent and boost country's economy.

Earlier, a large number of BJP workers and supporters accorded a grand welcome to Amit Shah at the airport here this morning and organised a roadshow, while escorting him to the party office in the city.

The BJP chief is on a 110-day country-wide tour, which began in Jammu last month. His tour will be in two phases-- 95 days and 15 days. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

Shah was received by Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, the party's local MP Kirron Kher and others.

"Chandigarh is the fourth place on Shah's itinerary for the 95-day tour which began with his visit to Jammu on April 29. The BJP chief has also visited Himachal Pradesh and Tripura," Tandon said.

(With PTI inputs)