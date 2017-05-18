ICJ verdict major victory, will seek consular access again: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday termed the International Court of Justice verdict on alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav a "major victory" and said that India will seek consular access to Jadhav again.

"It is a major victory for India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case," Naidu tweeted.

"We will be pursuing consular access for him. They are duty bound to give it.. They (Pakistan) are exposed. They have to respect the Vienna Convention," Naidu told reporters separately.

In major relief for India, the ICJ on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

India has sought consular access to Jadhav 16 times since his arrest in March 2016 on espionage charges, but was refused.