close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ICJ verdict major victory, will seek consular access again: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday termed the International Court of Justice verdict on alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav a "major victory" and said that India will seek consular access to Jadhav again.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 21:02
ICJ verdict major victory, will seek consular access again: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday termed the International Court of Justice verdict on alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav a "major victory" and said that India will seek consular access to Jadhav again.

"It is a major victory for India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case," Naidu tweeted. 

"We will be pursuing consular access for him. They are duty bound to give it.. They (Pakistan) are exposed. They have to respect the Vienna Convention," Naidu told reporters separately. 

In major relief for India, the ICJ on Thursday asked Pakistan not to execute Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

India has sought consular access to Jadhav 16 times since his arrest in March 2016 on espionage charges, but was refused.

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavVenkaiah NaiduInternational Court of JusticePakistan

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...
India

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s execution; order binding on Pakistan, says MEA
India

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav...

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian Kurdish forces, warns Erdogan
World

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian K...

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...
Technology

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in) Class 10th SSLC Result 2017 to be declared on 19th May at 10 AM
Education

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.n...

How can &#039;sinful&#039; triple talaq be a matter of faith: SC asks Muslim bodies
India

How can 'sinful' triple talaq be a matter of fait...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video