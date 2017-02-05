close
Iconic Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan is now open for public from today - All details here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:39
New Delhi: The iconic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for the public from Sunday.

President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the gardens on Saturday as part of the Udyanotsav.

The beautiful lawns-- comprising the spiritual garden, herbal garden, bonsai garden and musical garden-- will remain open from February 5-March 12 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 9:30 AM-4:00 PM.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said that entry and exit for people to reach the Mughal Gardens will be from Gate No 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios, transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. Such articles, if any, will have to be deposited at the entry point," it said.

It added that arrangements for drinking water, toilets, first aid/medical facility and rest rooms for senior citizens, women and children will be provided.

There will be special visiting days too as the gardens will open exclusively on March 10 for farmers, differently abled persons, defence/paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel. They can visit the gardens on this day between 9:30 AM-4:00 PM and the entry will be through Gate No 35.

 

 

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 09:39

