Iconic 'Rainbow Warrior' to arrive in India on October 26. Here are 10 facts you must know about the ship

New Delhi: The iconic Rainbow Warrior, well known for its campaign on environment protection, is all set to make its maiden India tour. Special arrangements have been made for the ship which will arrive on the shores of Mumbai on October 26. During the four-day India tour, several prominent people from the fields of environment, entertainment and communication will visit the ship and be apprised about her capabilities in tackling illegal hunting of marine animals to effects of nuclear tests.

Here are 10 key highlights of the ship:

- It is made under the technological support and watch of NGO Greenpeace International.

- The objective of the ship is to provide technological support in preventing environmental pollution in oceans and rivers.

- It is the third generation of the Rainbow Warrior. It is equipped with a satellite-based communication system and has been working towards environment protection for the last 40 years.

- The original Rainbow Warrior started life as the 'Sir William Hardy' -- a fishery research trawler used by the UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food.

- It was built in 1955, and was the first diesel-electric ship built in the United Kingdom.

- On April 29, 1978, as the Rainbow Warrior steamed proudly from the London docks, the Greenpeace and United Nations flags flew together to reflect not only the international composition of the 24-member crew from 10 countries, but global concern for the plight of the whales.

- Her first mission was to Iceland, to oppose the commercial whaling programme there.

- The original Rainbow Warrior got destroyed in 1985. It was replaced by the Rainbow Warrior - II which continued services till 2011 when its technologically advanced successor --the present ship -- replaced it.

- The 4-day India tour is aimed at sharing expertise in preventing the exploitation of marine resources and strengthening public support in its monitoring system.

- Symposiums will be organised and public participation will be ensured through programmes related to films, photography and arts. Among those expected to visit the ship are social activist Tushar Gandhi, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, photographer Raghu Rai, Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, actors Waheeda Rahman, Nandita Das, Ali Fazal, among others.