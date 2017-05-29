ICSE 10th Results 2017: CISCE.org ICSE Class X 10th Results 2017 to be announced shortly, check grades here!

New Delhi: Students who appeared for the CISCE Board ICSE class 10th examination 2017 can breathe a sigh of relief as the ICSE results 2017, CISCE Class 10th Result 2017 will be made available on Monday at 3 pm.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release the ISC 12th Board results 2017, ISC class 12 Result 2017, ISC Class 12th Board Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017, ISC XII Results 2017, ISC Class XII board result on official website cisce.org.

For receiving ICSE Results 2017/CISCE Results 2017, ICSE Class X Results 2017 through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' Box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven digit Unique ID)

- Send the message to 09248082883

The council came into existence in December 1967. It was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting "public" examinations.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination.

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.