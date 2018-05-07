ICSE Class 10 results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 could be advanced up to this date at cisce.org

CISCE Results 2018: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE Class 10 exam results 2018 and Indian School Certificate or ISC Class 12 results 2018 could be advanced to May 23, latest reports state. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) was likely to declare both the results by May 25. But recent information states that the either ICSE results 2018 or ISC results 2018 or both could be preponed by two days. The board is yet to confirm this decision.

Once declared, students will be able to access their scores and marksheets on CISCE official site - cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in. Scorecard, Pass Certificate will also be available on DigiLocker, details of which you can read here. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided that from 2018 onwards, the Council will make the digitally signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility.

The ICSE examination was held from February 26 to March 28 while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations 2018 were held between February 7 to April 2.

Steps to check ISC results 2018, ISCE results 2018 on the official websites:

Step 1: Log in to the official website cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in.

Step 2: For Class 10th results, check for the link ICSE Result 2018 and for Class 12th results, look for the the link which says ISC Result 2018. Click the desired tab

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space

Step 4: Enter the 'Summit' button

You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

The pass percentage for ICSE Class 10th in 2017 was 98.53 per cent while for ISC Class 12th was 96.47 per cent. The ICSE offers 57 subjects and the ISC offers 50 subjects to students. In 2017, 94,957 boys and 77,765 girls had cleared the ICSE Class 10 exams. In ISC, 37,872 boys passed while 33,161 girls cleared the Class 12th examination.