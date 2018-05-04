ICSE Class 10 Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 dates revealed at cisce.org, cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Results 2018 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results is likely to be announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) by May 25. Results of both ICSE Matric exam and ISC Intermediate exam will be available on the Council's official portal cisce.org. The results can obtained from on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in.

In 2018, the ICSE Class 10th examination was held from February 26 till March 28 while that of the ISC Class 12th examinations 2018 were held between February 7 and April 2 , 2018.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for ICSE was 98.53 per cent while for ISC was 96.47 per cent. Girls outperformed Boys in both the ISC and ICSE Examination. The total number of candidates who appeared for the ICSE Examination is 1,75,299 while for ISC Examination is 73,633.

Here is how candidates can check the results when they are made available on the official website cisce.org

- Log in to the official website cisce.org

- For Class 10th results, check for the link ICSE Result 2018 and for Class 12th results, look for the the link which says ISC Result 2018. Click the desired tab

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space

- Enter the 'Summit' button

- You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

Digitally signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate will be available for the all candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India. In addition, candidates taking the ISC Examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate.



To sign up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), candidates need a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the electronic documents issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.