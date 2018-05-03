ICSE Class 10 Results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 likely to be announced on these dates on cisce.org

Results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is likely by May 25. The (CISCE) is also expected to announce the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results 2018 by May 25. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results will be available on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) official site - cisce.org. The results can also be accessed on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in.

The ICSE examination in 2018 was held from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations 2018 were held between 7 February 2018 and 2 April, 2018.

The ICSE results were declared last year on 29 May at 3 PM. The students are advised to keep checking the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) official site - cisce.org for updates on ICSE, ISC results.

Here is how candidates can check the results when they are made available on the official website cisce.org

- Log in to the official website cisce.org

- For Class 10th results, check for the link ICSE Result 2018 and for Class 12th results, look for the the link which says ISC Result 2018. Click the desired tab

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space

- Enter the 'Summit' button

- You will now be able to view and download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future use reference.

The pass percentage for ICSE Class 10th in 2017 was 98.53 per cent while for ISC Class 12th was 96.47 per cent. The ICSE offers 57 subjects and the ISC offers 50 subjects to students. In 2017, 94,957 boys and 77,765 girls had cleared the ICSE Class 10 exams. In ISC, 37,872 boys passed while 33,161 girls cleared the Class 12th examination.