ICSE Class 10 results 2018, ISC Class 12 Results 2018 will be declared on May 14 at 3 pm at cisce.org

Delhi: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exam results 2018 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 results 2018 will be declared on May 14, 2018, (Monday), as per the official announcement by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The results will be declared at 3 pm.

Once declared, students will be able to access their scores and mark sheet on CISCE official site - cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in. Scorecard, pass certificate will also be available on DigiLocker. The council has decided that from 2018 onwards, it will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility.

The DigiLocker facility was established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY). In addition, candidates taking the ISC examination will also be provided with the digitally signed copies of the migration certificate from the DigiLocker facility.

Click here to read how you can use DigiLocker

Steps to check ISC results 2018, ISCE results 2018 on the official websites:

- Log in to the official website - cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in.

- For class 10th results, check for the link ICSE result 2018 and for class 12th results, look for the link which says ISC result 2018. Click the desired tab.

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space.

- Click on the 'submit' button. You will now be able to view and download the ICSE results 2018 and ISC results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future reference.

The ICSE examination was held from February 26 to March 28 while the ISC exams were held between February 7 to April 2.

About the council:

As per the official website, "The council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of government of India, state governments/union territories in which there are schools affiliated to the council, the inter-state board for Anglo-Indian education, the association of Indian Universities, the association of heads of Anglo-Indian schools, the Indian public schools’ conference, the association of schools for the ISC examination and members co-opted by the executive committee of the council."

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination," it adds.

"The Indian School Certificate Examination is an examination, through the medium of English, designed in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, after a two-year course of studies beyond the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (year 10) examination or its equivalent examination," it further says.