ICSE Class 10th results to be released on May 14 at cisce.org, here's how to check

NEW DELHI: The results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 examination 2018 will be announced on May 14, 2018, Monday.

According to the official announcement the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) that conduct the exam, the results will be released at 3 pm.

Once declared, the results will be made available on the council's official website at cisce.org. The students will be able to check their results by visiting the official portal of CISCE.

The ICSE class 10 exam 2018 will also be available on these two websites - cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in.

More than 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams this year. The ICSE offers 57 subjects to students.

Last year, the ICSE results were announced on May 29 and the pass percentage for the exam was 98.53. A total of 94,957 boys and 77,765 girls had cleared the ICSE Class 10 exams 2017.

Steps to check ISC results 2018, ISCE results 2018 on the official websites:

- Log in to the official website - cisce.org or cisce.examresults.net or results.nic.in.

- For class 10th results, check for the link ICSE result 2018 and for class 12th results, look for the link which says ISC result 2018. Click the desired tab.

- Enter the roll number and registration number in the required space.

- Click on the 'submit' button. You will now be able to view and download the ICSE results 2018 and ISC results 2018. Save the copy of the scorecard for future reference.

The ICSE examination was held from February 26 to March 28 while the ISC exams were held between February 7 to April 2.

Scorecard, pass certificate will also be available on DigiLocker. The council has decided that from 2018 onwards, it will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility.

The DigiLocker facility was established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY). In addition, candidates taking the ISC examination will also be provided with the digitally signed copies of the migration certificate from the DigiLocker facility.

About the council

The council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of government of India, state governments/union territories in which there are schools affiliated to the council, the inter-state board for Anglo-Indian education, the association of Indian Universities, the association of heads of Anglo-Indian schools, the Indian public schools’ conference, the association of schools for the ISC examination and members co-opted by the executive committee of the council.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination.

The Indian School Certificate Examination is an examination, through the medium of English, designed in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, after a two-year course of studies beyond the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (year 10) examination or its equivalent examination.