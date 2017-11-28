ICSE lowers pass percentage for class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: The ICSE board has reduced the pass percentage for class 10 and 12 examinations from 2018-19 academic session in order to bring parity with the marking scheme of other boards.

The pass percentage for class 10 has been lowered from 35 to 33 per cent and for class 12 from 40 to 35 per cent, a senior board official said.

The HRD Ministry had in May constituted an Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG) to deliberate upon multiple examination related issues including scrapping of moderation policy.

Among several recommendations made by IBWG was having same pass percentage by different boards.

"In view of the panel's recommendations, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CICSE) has decided to lower its pass percentage for class 10 from 35 to 33 per cent and for class 12 from 40 to 35 per cent," the official said.

"The objective of the change is to bring a close uniformity with other boards in the country. The change will be implemented from next academic session," he added.