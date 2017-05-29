close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ICSE Results 2017: Cisce.org CISCE Board ICSE class 10th X Results 2017 to be announced today at 3 pm

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10th results on Monday, 29th May 2017 at 3 pm.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 08:25
ICSE Results 2017: Cisce.org CISCE Board ICSE class 10th X Results 2017 to be announced today at 3 pm

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10th results on Monday, 29th May 2017 at 3 pm.

Check www.cisce.org to access ICSE 10th Board Result 2017 ICSE X Results 2017, CISCE 10th Results 2017, ICSE Class X board results, CISCE Board 10th Class Results 2017.

The 10th Results 2017, ICSE Results 2017, ICSE 10th Results 2017, CISCE Board Results 2017, CISCE Results 2017 will be declared today at 3 pm.

How to check ICSE Class 10th board results 2017:

Log on the official website www.cisce.org

-Click on the link 'Results 2016'

-For ICSE 2016 Results, candidates need to click on the ICSE tab and for ISC 2016, click on the ISC tab

-Enter your unique ID and CAPTCHA to access result

The ICSE Examinations were held from 10 March to 21 April.

The ISC Examinations were held from 1 March to 26 April.

About Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools' Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

TAGS

www.cisce.orgCISCEICSE10th Results 2017ICSE Results 2017ICSE 10th Results 2017CISCE Board Results 2017ICSE Class 10th board results 2017CISCE Results 2017ICSE X Results 2017CISCE 10th Results 2017ICSE Class X board resultsCISCE Board 10th Class Results 2017Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

GSEB SSC Results 2017: Gujarat SSC 10th Class board results 2017 declared, check gseb.org
GujaratEducation

GSEB SSC Results 2017: Gujarat SSC 10th Class board results...

GSEB SSC Result 2017: Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th (X) Results 2017 to be announced today on May 29 on gseb.org
Education

GSEB SSC Result 2017: Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th (X) Resu...

CHSE Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) Exam Results 2017/CHSE 12th Results to be announced today on May 29 on orissaresults.nic.in ánd chseodisha.nic.in
Education

CHSE Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) Exam Results 2017/CHSE 12th...

CISCE.org ICSE Results 2017: ICSE class 10th Results 2017 CISCE board is likely to be announced today on May 29
Education

CISCE.org ICSE Results 2017: ICSE class 10th Results 2017 C...

Rahul condemns butchering of calf in Kerala by Youth Congre...
DelhiKerala

Rahul condemns butchering of calf in Kerala by Youth Congre...

After Uzma&#039;s return, now couple from Hyderabad pleads Sushma to save daughter stuck in Pak
Andhra PradeshHyderabadIndia

After Uzma's return, now couple from Hyderabad pleads...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video