ICSE Results 2017: Cisce.org CISCE Board ICSE class 10th X Results 2017 to be announced today at 3 pm

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE class 10th results on Monday, 29th May 2017 at 3 pm.

How to check ICSE Class 10th board results 2017:

Log on the official website www.cisce.org

-Click on the link 'Results'

-For ICSE Results, candidates need to click on the ICSE tab and for ISC, click on the ISC tab

-Enter your unique ID and CAPTCHA to access result

The ICSE Examinations were held from 10 March to 21 April.

The ISC Examinations were held from 1 March to 26 April.

About Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools' Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.