﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 16:11
ICSE/ISC Exam Results 2017 declared: Know the toppers

New Delhi: The ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII examinations Results were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday.

Kolkata girl Ananya Maity topped the ICSE Class XII examination with 99.5 percent.

Pune's Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru's Ashwin Rao jointly top ICSE Class X exams with 99.4 percent each.

Check www.cisce.org to access ICSE and ISC 2017 results.

For receiving ICSE Results 2017/CISC Results 2017 through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' Box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven digit Unique ID)

Send the message to 09248082883

To get ISC Results 2017 on your Mobile

SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

TAGS

www.cisce.orgAnanya MaityCISCEICSE10th Results 2017ICSE Results 2017Ashwin RaoICSE 10th Results 2017Muskan Abdulla PathanCISCE Board Results 2017isc results 2017ISC 12th Results 2017ISC Class 12th Board Results 2017ICSE Class 10th board results 2017CISCE Results 2017ICSE X Results 2017CISCE 10th Results 2017ICSE Class X board resultsCISCE Board 10th Class Results 201712th result 2017ISC XII Results 2017ISC Class XII board resultCISCE Board 12th Class Result 2017

