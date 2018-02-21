ICSI CS Foundation results 2017 out @icsi.edu; Garima Vaish, Qasim Saif emerge toppers

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation exam 2017. The results were declared on Wednesday morning, February 21, and can be viewed on the official website. Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif emerged as toppers in the ICSI CS Foundation programme. Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain secured the second rank, while Mansi Karandikar secured the third position. Overall, three girls made it in the top 3 ranks, 395 candidates in top 25 ranks.

The computer-based CS exam was held on December 29 and 30, 2017. Candidates can check the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.

Here's how to check ICSI CS Foundation Results 2017

1: Visit the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI): Icsi.edu

2: Next, click on the "Foundation Programme Exam Result December - 2017 Session" link

3: Thereafter, "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

4: On next page open, select the exam details and enter your roll number, then click submit

Candidates need to score a minimum of 40 percent marks in Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 and to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers.

Here's a quick look at courses offered by ICSI: