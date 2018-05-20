Identical twins from Mumbai bag identical percentage in ICSE 2018

NEW DELHI: Mumbaikar Rohan and Rahul Chembakasserill are not just identical twins, they even cecured identical marks in ICSE 2018.

The Chembakasserill brothers, who belong to Jasudben ML School in Khar area, bagged 96.5 per cent and wish to pursue a career in Science.

"They don't just look exactly the same but have same habits too. They always fall ill together and feel hungry at the same time but scoring exactly the same marks has also took us by surprise," their mother Sonal Chembakasseril told PTI over phone from Mumbai.

"Rohan and Rahul have studied together in school. They even do their revisions together at home," she added.

The results of ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th were released last week on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) - cisce.org.

Swayam Das from Mumbai had topped the ICSE Class 10 examination securing 99.4 per cent.

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam. Seven students have topped the Class 12 exam with an identical score of 99.5 per cent.

About the Council

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was founded in the year 1958. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) was granted permission to conduct the public examination in the year 1973.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts ISC and ICSE examination annually. Apart from the ISC 12th board examination and ICSE 10th board examination also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination, which was developed in accordance with the guidelines of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).