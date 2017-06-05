Identify goals to be achieved by 2022: PM Modi to top bureaucrats

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday informally met all secretaries of ministries of the government and made a strong pitch to rise above the “administrative mechanisms of earlier centuries”.

At the same time, he said that the secretaries had an opportunity to transform the lives of one-sixth of humanity and asked them to identify concrete goals to be achieved by 2022 - the seventy-fifth anniversary of independence.

The PM also exhorted the secretaries to work beyond the silos of their respective ministries for the development of the country.

Giving examples such as financial inclusion (Jan Dhan Yojana) and universal immunization (mission Indradhanush), he said that some of the best results in the last three years had been achieved when the entire government machinery worked in unison, as a team.

He added that the institutions must be made outcome-oriented.

On Swachhta Abhiyan, PM Modi maintained that the biggest groundswell of support has come from the people and that was driving change at the administrative level.

Turning to the planned roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from July 1, he said it would mark a "turning point" in the country's history.

He asked the secretaries to proactively prepare for this transformation, to ensure a smooth transition.

PM Modi told the bureaucrats that "the world is looking at India differently today and this is a unique opportunity which should not be missed. Let us build mechanisms to meet global expectations."

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari also addressed the secretaries.

Met Secretaries to the Government of India and had a comprehensive interaction with them on key policy areas. https://t.co/LPj5T8onvB pic.twitter.com/q6m9UTqjKd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

One of this Government's constant endeavours is to transform administrative mechanisms & ensure systems are outcome oriented. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

Secretaries and I also discussed methods to further strengthen the development apparatus in the 100 most backward districts of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

(Content courtesy - narendramodi.in)