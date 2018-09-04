हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Ideological Kumbh' in Mumbai on Wednesday, PM Modi, VP Naidu send special messages

The event backed by RSS's Sanskar Bharti will have Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis lecturing about the significance of Kumbh.

RSS supported Naimisharanya Foundation, which has Rajya Sabha MP and Media giant Subhash Chandra along with President's nominee to Rajya Sabha Dr Sonal Mansingh and Lata Mangeshkar in its board is organising a seminar with the who's who of Mumbai to discuss with them about the significance of Kumbh.

The event backed by RSS's Sanskar Bharti will have Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis lecturing about the significance of Kumbh along with Senior RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi and Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

Announcing the event on social media, Subhash Chandra tweeted: "First time ever, a Kumbh will be organised in Mumbai, an ideological Kumbh. Kumbh is our national heritage which not only has spiritual and scientific significance but also has economic importance. Like Yoga, even Kumbh is India’s gift to humanity. Mumbai Kumbh is a platform to discuss ideas about Kumbh, it’s a Vaicharik (ideological) Kumbh".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat have sent their special messages for the event, which will be read out to the select attendees. Amirchand, a senior RSS functionary and founder of Sanskar Bharti informed that film industry veteran Subhash Ghai has also thrown his weight behind the event. Manoj Tiwari, Shekhar Sen, Madhur Bhandarkar, Malini Awasthi, Chandraprakash Dwivedi are among the many invitees.

In December 2017, the UNESCO declared Kumbh Mela as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. Kumbh sees around 10 crore faithfuls dipping in the Ganga. Prime Minister’s Office is directly monitoring the preparations of Prayagraj Kumbh which is to be held from Jan 15, 2019.

The Mumbai Kumbh will be held on Wednesday, Sept 5 at ISKCON auditorium Juhu, 5:30 PM onwards.

