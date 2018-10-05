हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Idukki dam to be closed as rainfall decline in Kerala: Reports

The district authorities have decided not to open Kerala's Idukki dam on Friday after seeing a decline in the rain.

File Image (Courtesy: ANI)

The district authorities have decided not to open Kerala's Idukki dam on Friday after seeing a decline in the rain.

The authorities had on Thursday opened the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad following the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to news agency ANI, four shutters of Malampuzha dam were opened on Thursday by 9 cm each.

Kerala's MeT department had also issued a fresh warning for cyclonic formation over the state.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier issued a red alert for three districts for Sunday, October 7.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea, following IMD's warning.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea, according to MeT's warning.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, the Kerala Chief Minister said, “Fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by October 5. A warning has been issued. Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7.”

“Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan further said.

(With Agency Inputs)

