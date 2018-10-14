If a person is accused in MeToo movement then matter should be investigated, says MoS Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that if a person is accused of sexual misconduct in connection with the #MeToo movement then the matter should be investigated.

Speaking at Pune, Maharashtra, on the movement, which is witnessing a large number of women speak on their experiences of sexual misconducts faced by them, Athawale said that many people have been found guilty in connection with the movement and a proper enquiry should be done.

However, the minister also pointed out that there could also be incidents where an attempt is made to defame politicians as well as actors.

"If a person is accused of something it must be investigated. Many people have been found guilty in the #MeToo movement. But I think the proper enquiry should be done. However, there can also be an attempt to defame politicians as well as actors," said Athawale.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar refuted all allegations of sexual assault against him and hinted at a political hand behind the charges. Questioning the timing of the accusations, he asked how the allegations surfaced only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are due in 2019. "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill," he said.

The Minister issued a detailed statement, trashing the allegations, hours after he returned from a trip to Africa. "Allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation," he said. He said that he will be taking legal action against those making "wild and baseless" allegations against him.

Akbar alleged that the allegations are untrue but deeply distressing. "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action," he said.