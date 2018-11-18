हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana

If Haryana CM justifies rape, how can girls be safe: Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar on Saturday alleged that in 90 per cent of the cases, women choose to roam around with boys and later accuse them of raping them due to some disagreements.

If Haryana CM justifies rape, how can girls be safe: Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at Manohar Lal Khattar
Play

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for his statement holding women responsible for rape cases. Kejriwal alleged that it is this attitude of the CM due to which cases of rape are increasing in the state. 

"If the CM of a state thinks this way, how can be girls safe there? CM is justifying rape. This is the reason why rape cases are increasing in Haryana and the rapists are not caught but are instead roaming in the open," Kejriwal tweeted.

Khattar, while addressing a rally on Saturday, had alleged that in 90 per cent of the cases, women choose to roam around with boys and later accuse them of raping them due to some disagreements.

He said: "Sabse badi chinta yeh hai ki yeh ghatnayein jo hain rape aur Chhed chhad ki, 80-90% jankaro ke beech mein hoti hai. Kafi samay ke liye Ikhatte ghumte hain, ek din anban hogai, uss din utha karke FIR karwa dete hain ‘isne mujhe rape kiya’.(The biggest concern is that in these incidents of rapes and molestations, 80-90% occurs between people who already know each other. Most of the time these incidents happen between people who usually roam around together, but when they have minor arguments, women file an FIR stating that 'this person raped me'.)"

Congress had also lashed out at the Haryana CM saying the statement exposed the state government's "anti-women mindset".
 
"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. 

This is not the first time that Khattar has blamed girls for rapes. In 2014, the Haryana Chief Minister had asked girls to dress 'decently' to prevent rapes. His statement led to major controversy at the time.

 

