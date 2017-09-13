close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

If Law Ministry has its way, 'netas' will soon have to disclose wives' income

Politicians will soon have to disclose the income of their wives thanks to a proposal prepared by the Law Ministry.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 06:34
If Law Ministry has its way, &#039;netas&#039; will soon have to disclose wives&#039; income

New Delhi: Politicians will soon have to disclose the income of their wives thanks to a proposal prepared by the Law Ministry.

According to India Today, the Law Ministry has approached the Election Commission in this regard according to which the candidates will soon have to declare not only their source of income but of their spouses also while filing nominations to contest polls. 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made a submission in this regard before the Supreme Court during a hearing in a case relating to MPs and MLAs amassing huge amount of wealth while holding office.

The CBDT also confirmed that talks with the Election Commission, which has agreed to its proposal in-principle, are in final stages.

 "This is for a healthier democracy... to usher in more transparency. We have had two rounds of discussions with the EC. The government has amended the Conduct of Election Rules to include a fresh column in the affidavit relating to the source of income of self and spouse", Attorney General KK Venugopal had told a bench headed by justice J Chelameswar.

The EC had approached the Law Ministry in this regard last year. 

Prior to that, a candidate was required to disclose details of assets and liabilities for self, spouse and three dependents in Form 26 while filing nomination paper but not the source of income. 

The bench also asked the government to consider legislating on setting up of new fast-rack courts to expedite criminal case trials against parliamentarians and legislators.

The apex court bench, which was given the names of seven Lok Sabha MPs and 98 MLAs across the country by the CBDT whose assets had seen a substantial hike in between two elections, also said it had perused the names of these politicians and will examine the issue.

TAGS

Politicians incomeCBDTlaw ministryElection CommissionSupreme Court

From Zee News

Donald Trump appoints Indian-American on key position in WH
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump appoints Indian-American on key position in WH

ICJ to resume hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case; BJP hopes for early release
India

ICJ to resume hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case; BJP hopes...

Cancel Iran nuclear deal, asks Netanyahu in Argentina
WorldAsia

Cancel Iran nuclear deal, asks Netanyahu in Argentina

Kerala priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, rescued from ISIS captivity, reaches Vatican
Kerala

Kerala priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, rescued from ISIS capt...

PM Modi-Shinzo Abe&#039;s roadshow today; Ahmedabad city decked up to welcome Japanese leader
GujaratAhmedabad

PM Modi-Shinzo Abe's roadshow today; Ahmedabad city de...

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sanctuary to UN-designated terrorists
India

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it continues to provide sa...

Close shave for 95 Jet Konnect passengers in Assam
India

Close shave for 95 Jet Konnect passengers in Assam

New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after reports of active shooter
World

New Hampshire’s biggest hospital under lockdown after repor...

North Korea sanctions nothing compared to what will have to happen: Donald Trump
World

North Korea sanctions nothing compared to what will have to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due

Vivekananda’s vision transcends narrow political binaries

DNA Edit: AIMPLB applies caution in triple talaq case

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands