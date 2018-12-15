If PAC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge has not received CAG report on Rafale, he should move court: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has said that if Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge did not receive the Comptroller and Auditor General report on Rafale pricing, he should move the court.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said, “If PAC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge is saying that he has not got CAG report then we have to take his word. He should file affidavit or review petition in court saying I did not receive and the committee has not examined it.”

Kharge and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the Rafale deal, maintaining that prices of the jets had been inflated and claimed that the CAG report on pricing was never shown to PAC. The Congress chief also accused Prime Minister Modi of "robbing the people of the country".

However, soon after his claims, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took him head on with senior party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioning if the Gandhi scion or the Congress party were above the Supreme Court of the country.

Does Rahul Gandhi think he is above the Supreme Court? Does Congress think it is above the top court? And what is this shameful language used for PM Modi? It is a new low in politics, he said at a press conference held shortly after the press conference of the Congress president.

"He (Rahul) is himself being probed and he dares to point a finger at the country's prime minister," said Prasad.

Notably, a Supreme Court Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on Friday dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal between India and France. The top court said that it did not find any irregularities in the deal.

The apex court said that it was not its job to get into the issue of pricing of the aircraft or the selection of offset partner.