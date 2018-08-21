हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

If Pakistan takes one step towards India, we'll take 100 steps towards them: Father of deceased rifleman Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb's father Mohammad Hanif also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet PM Imran Khan.

If Pakistan takes one step towards India, we&#039;ll take 100 steps towards them: Father of deceased rifleman Aurangzeb

In the wake of the row over Congress party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the father of deceased rifleman Aurangzeb, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, conveyed a message on Tuesday telling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that if they take a single step towards India then Pakistan will get a hundred steps towards them.

Aurangzeb's father Mohammad Hanif also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet PM Khan. He said, "I'd like to say to Imran Khan that if they take a step forward towards us we'll take 100 steps towards them. I request PM Modi to meet Imran Khan. There should be such an understanding between the two countries that no person should be killed and both the countries should develop. Sidhu Saab met Pak Army Chief, I think he (Pak Army Chief) should also meet us."

The Congress leader had hugged General Bajwa at Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad's President House on August 18.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Sidhu did wrong by hugging the Pakistan Army Chief General. "As far as hugging the Pakistan Army Chief is concerned I am not in its favour. It was wrong for him to have shown the affection towards the Pakistan Army Chief," said the CM.

However, opposing the controversy surrounding him, Sidhu said, “Nobody tells me what to do. I act as per my conscience.” Sidhu said that he was hurt with the controversy over his hug saying, “It was just a moment with General Bajwa as he came to me when I was sitting in the front row. I never interacted with him after that.”

