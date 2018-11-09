हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

If PM has self-respect, he should step down: Congress leader on demonetisation

Jayachandra's statement came while he was taking part in a protest at Tumkuru to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister TB Jayachandra on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying if the latter has self-respect and faith in democracy, he should immediately step down.

Sparking a controversy, the Congress leader raked up PM Modi's statement during demonetisation that he would not get bogged down even if he was burnt alive for the decision.

"Prime Minister Modi had said (during demonetization) that give me 15 days or you can burn me alive. Now the time has come to do exactly that. If he has any self-respect then he should quit and go," Jayachandra said.

He was taking part in a protest at Tumkuru to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation of high currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 two years ago.

Modi had in November 2016 said there were certain forces up against him that may not let him live and destroy him due to his decision on demonetisation. His statement had come at a function in Goa. He had said that he would not get bogged down even if he was burnt alive.

(With inputs from agencies)

