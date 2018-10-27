If SC can decide on Sabarimala, it can also take a decision on Ram temple: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Supreme Court should give a decision on Ram Mandir if the apex court can give a verdict on Sabarimala Temple.

"If Supreme Court can give its verdict on Sabarimala Temple, then we appeal that a decision on Ram Mandir should also be taken," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that there should not be any kind of discrimination and the issue of Ram Janmbhoomi is not about politics, news agency ANI reported.

Adityanath added that Ram Mandir issue is about religious sentiments which should be kept apart from politics.

The Supreme Court had given its verdict on Sabarimala Temple, opening the door of the temple for women of all age group. Protests erupted in Kerala after the temple opened on October 17. UP Chief Minister reacted to the Sabarimala row, comparing it with Ram Mandir issue.

Earlier on June 25, Adityanath had assured that the Ram Mandir will begin before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking in Ayodhya at 'sant sammelan' (seers' meet) rally, the Chief Minister had asked the Hindu seers to have faith in the democratic systems of the country and be patient.

Aditynath's remarks came shortly after another BJP leader and former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti said Mughal emperor Babur did not come with any court orders to destroy the temple and the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 was not done as per any court directive.

Vedanti went on to add just like the idol of Ram Lalla appeared suddenly at the site, the temple's construction will also start suddenly one day.

While agreeing that the Ram Mandir will be built, Adityanath added, "We live in the biggest democracy of the world and in this system, the judiciary, the executive and the legislature have their own roles. We have to keep those norms in mind.”

"Maryada Purushottam Ram is the master of this universe. When his benevolence will be there, the temple in Ayodhya will be built. There is no doubt in this...Then why is there doubt among the seers? You have been patient till now. I feel you will have to exercise patience for some more time. It is optimism that the entire world rests on," he said.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had earlier indicated that it may restart its movement for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying the organisation will consult saints on the "future course of action" if the Supreme Court does not give its verdict on the issue in next three to four months.

The hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid case is currently underway in the Supreme Court.