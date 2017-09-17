If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh on Arnia ceasefire violation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, while referring to Saturday's ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Pakistan will face a heavy retaliation if it continues to violate ceasefire agreements.

Talking to ANI, he said, "After Pakistan fired at us, we retaliated with more force and with a heavy hand. Pakistan has also faced severe damage; we replied with the great fire. If they fire on us, our guns should not stop."

Nirmal Singh also referred to the comments made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh a few days ago to substantiate his word. Rajnath had reportedly said that if any bullet comes from across the border, then there shall be no counting of the bullets fired from the Indian side.

Nirmal Singh further said that the ceasefire violations are an act of desperation from Pakistan.

"It is an act of desperation, because they are facing a threat from India," he said.

Singh also stated "isolation" as a reason for their desperation, especially after a joint-statement from the BRICS named few Pakistan-based organisations as terror outfits.

"Pakistan has been isolated all over the world. Even the closest friend of Pakistan that is China is not supporting it. The Muslims countries have isolated Pakistan as well," he said.

Singh said that rescue and relief operations are underway at the moment.

He said, "The firing has stopped since 6 in the morning. The IG has rushed to the place. The S.S.P. and D.C. are already there and are supervising the relief operations."

The number of injured civilians in the firing rose to six, but one of the injured succumbed to the injuries. (ANI)